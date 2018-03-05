Seoul sends delegation to Pyongyang for meeting with N. Korea’s Kim

Envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in planned to meet Monday with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the start of a rare two-day visit to Pyongyang. It is expected to focus on how to ease a standoff over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and restart talks between Pyongyang and Washington, AP reports. The 10-member South Korean delegation is led by Moon’s national security director, Chung Eui-yong. The meeting with Kim was announced by Moon’s office. It would mark the first time that South Korean officials have met with the North Korean leader in person since he took power in 2011. Chung’s trip is the first known high-level visit by South Korean officials to the North in about a decade.