Guatemala to move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem – president

Guatemala will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in May, two days after the US embassy makes the same move, according to Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales. “I would like to thank [US President Donald Trump] for leading the way,” Reuters quoted Morales as saying in a speech at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual policy conference on Sunday in Washington. “His courageous decision has encouraged us to do what is right,” Morales added. Guatemala was one of only a handful of countries that backed Trump’s December decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It is also the first country besides the United States to set a date for moving its embassy there.