Russian engineers will soon be working on a wheeled tank based on the Bumerang armored personnel carrier, Director General of the Military Industrial Company Aleksandr Krasovitsky said in an interview with Russian TV channel ‘Zvezda.’ “It’s going to be a know-how. Based on the same platform [Bumerang], but with a heavy gun,” he said. The Bumerang is a next-generation APC, which was first showcased in 2015.