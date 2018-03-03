1 skier killed, 1 injured in French Pyrenees avalanche

One person has been killed by an avalanche in the French Pyrenees and another was seriously injured, according to authorities. The two skiers were part of a group of four Spanish tourists who were doing backcountry skiing in an off-piste area in Aragnouet on Saturday. The other members of the group escaped unharmed. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the avalanche, prefecture official Myriel Porteous told AP. It comes just one day after four skiers were killed by an avalanche in the French Alps.