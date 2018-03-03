Slovak police release all 7 people detained in connection with investigative journalist's death

Police in Slovakia have released all seven people detained in connection with the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend. “During the legal timeframe – 48 hours – (police) checked and searched for facts needed for an indictment. After the 48 hours passed, the persons were released from detention,” police spokeswoman Denisa Baloghova said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters. The two were found shot dead in their home last weekend, representing the first murder of a journalist in the country. Kuciak had been looking into suspected mafia links among Italian businessmen in eastern Slovakia at the time of his death.