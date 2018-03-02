HomeNewsline

US extends Venezuela sanctions for another year

President Donald Trump has extended US sanctions against Venezuela for another year, under his orders from August 2017 and former President Barack Obama’s March 2015 decree. Venezuela’s alleged human rights violations, government corruption, humanitarian crisis and political violence represent an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” Trump said in a letter notifying Congress of the extension, as required by the National Emergencies Act.

