Myanmar defends deployment of troops on Bangladesh border near Rohingya camp

Myanmar defended the deployment of fresh troops to a border zone with Bangladesh on Friday, where thousands of Rohingya refugees are camped, blaming a militant threat. Dhaka called for an immediate retreat to lower tensions along the troubled frontier, AFP said. The increased security presence this week has centered around a strip of ‘no man’s land’ between the two countries, where some 6,000 Rohingya sought shelter after fleeing a brutal Myanmar army crackdown last August. The recent spike in security along the border is a response to new intelligence about the movement of Rohingya militants, said Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay.