Merkel, Trump say UNSC resolution on Syria ceasefire must be implemented immediately

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Thursday that a UN Security Council resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria must be implemented immediately. In a telephone conversation they said that Resolution 2401 should be promptly and fully implemented, Merkel’s spokesman said on Friday. The chancellor and the president are also concerned about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest remarks about “arms developments and their negative impact on international arms control efforts,” Reuters quoted spokesman Steffen Seibert as saying in a statement.