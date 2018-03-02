Polish MP says reparations from Germany could stand at $850bn

Warsaw has the right to demand reparations potentially worth $850 billion from Germany for deaths and destroyed property during World War II, the politician in charge of reparations said on Friday, according to Reuters. The issue of war reparations has been revived by the Polish ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS). The Polish government stopped short of making a direct claim to Germany, but Arkadiusz Mularczyk, head of the parliamentary committee on reparations, told Polsat that the issue concerns “very large but justified sums for war crimes, for the destroyed cities, the lost demographic potential of our country.” German parliamentary legal experts said last year that Warsaw had no right to demand reparations.