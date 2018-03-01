Another 2.4 million Equifax consumers have data stolen in massive leak

Credit score provider Equifax has identified another 2.4 million of its US customers who had their names and partial driver’s licence information stolen in a massive data breach last year. This adds to 145.5 million Americans who are known to have had their social security numbers compromised. The company said they will “notify these newly identified U.S. consumers directly, and will offer identity theft protection and credit file monitoring services at no cost to them,” in a statement released Thursday.