Palestinian jihadist behind knife attack in Hamburg sentenced to life in prison

A Palestinian jihadist who killed one man and wounded six other people in a German supermarket knife rampage last year was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison, AFP said. Ahmad Alhaw, 27, had admitted to the murder and assaults in the port city of Hamburg. The judge noted the “particular severity” of the crime, lowering Alhaw’s chances of obtaining early release on parole. Prosecutors say the attack stemmed from a “radical Islamist” motive, adding that his aim was to kill as many German Christians as possible to avenge the suffering of Muslims worldwide. However, investigators found no indication that he belonged to the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) group or any other extremist organization.