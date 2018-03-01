Beijing lodges complaint with US over bill promoting ties with Taiwan

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had lodged a complaint with the United States after the US Senate passed a bill promoting closer ties with Taiwan. Beijing has urged the US to properly address the issue to avoid affecting Sino-US relations, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, according to Reuters. The Senate passed the Taiwan Travel Act by unanimous consent on Wednesday. The legislation, which passed the House of Representatives in January, also without opposition, now only needs President Donald Trump’s signature to become law.