Greek govt eases capital controls ahead of bailout exit

The Greek government has eased capital controls put in place during the summer of 2015 when Athens’ future in the euro currency was in the balance. The Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it was raising the monthly amount that an account holder is permitted to withdraw from €1,800 to €2,300 ($2,200 to $2,800). The government will also allow Greeks to open new bank accounts without restrictions for the first time since 2015, AP said. Bailout monitors from European institutions and the International Monetary Fund are in Athens for their final review before the third bailout program ends in August. Creditors are pressing Greece to speed up auctions of foreclosed properties, triggering protests. In central Athens, left-wing activists tried to block access to a building where online property auctions were scheduled.