UN never found proof of chemical weapons use by Syrian troops – Russian military

The UN representatives in Damascus who have free access to eastern Ghouta have never found any proof of chemical weapons use by Syrian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson earlier said the UK might support military action against the Syrian government troops, if there was irrefutable evidence that Damascus had used chemical weapons, TASS reported. Commenting on Johnson’s words, the Russian ministry’s spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said the UN representatives who have free access to eastern Ghouta “have never found any evidence that these reports are true.”