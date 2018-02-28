Lebanon PM Hariri in Saudi Arabia for 1st visit since reversed resignation

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has headed to Saudi Arabia for his first visit to the kingdom since his now-reversed resignation from Riyadh late last year. The move was followed by a bizarre sequence of events that deeply strained relations between the two countries. Hariri arrived in Saudi Arabia early on Wednesday, and is expected to meet the king and his powerful crown prince, AP reports. His visit follows an invite by a Saudi envoy who visited Hariri in Beirut. The PM reversed a resignation that he submitted from the kingdom upon returning to Beirut, saying he reached a domestic deal to distance Lebanon from regional conflicts. The resignation was widely perceived as Saudi-orchestrated.