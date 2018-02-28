Possible US sanctions ‘obstacle’ for Iraq as it studies issue of buying S-400 systems – FM

Baghdad is carefully studying the issue of buying Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, TASS quoted Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari as telling reporters on Tuesday. The statement came following a meeting of the Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation. However, possible US sanctions are an obstacle to Baghdad’s purchase of the systems. The US has warned Iraq, among a number of other countries, of the consequences of striking deals to purchase advanced weaponry from Russia, particularly the S-400 missile defense systems. The US State Department has said that Washington had contacted many countries, including Iraq, to explain the significance of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, and possible consequences that would arise in the wake of defense agreements with Russia.