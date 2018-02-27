Ankara expects Czechs to ‘compensate’ for release of Syrian Kurd leader

Turkey expects the Czech authorities to compensate for the “mistake” of releasing Syrian Kurdish PYD leader Saleh Muslim, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Tuesday. Muslim was detained in Prague over the weekend at the request of Turkey. A Czech court ruled that he be released despite Ankara’s call for his detention pending an extradition request. Turkish authorities accuse him of disrupting the state and aggravated murder. Gul said the court’s decision was due to political reasons, Reuters reports. Turkey will “never accept this decision,” the minister said, adding that Ankara will pursue its “legal rights” on the issue.