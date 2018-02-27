Macron to travel to US on state visit between April 23-25 – Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a state visit to the United States on April 23-25, his office announced. This will be the first state visit by a foreign leader to the US since Donald Trump assumed the presidency last year. “This invitation reflects the long-standing historical friendship and alliance between our countries, and the strength of relations between the two presidents,” Macron’s office said late on Monday. Trump extended the invitation in January after he was hosted by Macron in July for the Bastille Day national holiday, AFP reported. According to diplomatic sources, Macron may also use the occasion to visit New Orleans. This year, the city celebrates its 300th anniversary since its founding by the French in 1718.