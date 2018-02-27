Afghan Taliban calls for direct talks with US to find ‘peaceful solution’

The Taliban has reportedly called for direct talks with the US with a view to finding a “peaceful solution” to the conflict in Afghanistan. A statement released on Monday represents an apparent policy reversal after months of escalating attacks as civilian casualties surged, AFP said. The Taliban said it “calls on American officials to talk directly to the Political Office of Islamic Emirate regarding a peaceful solution to the Afghan quandary,” using its official name. There has been no response to the offer from US officials, who have insisted any talks must include the Afghan government in Kabul. The call for talks comes a day before the second round of a regional peace conference in Kabul. Representatives from 25 countries will discuss counter-terrorism and conflict-resolution strategies.