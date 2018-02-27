Macron popularity rating at lowest point since election – poll

French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity rating has dropped to 43 percent, the lowest since his inauguration as president, according to a poll by Odoxa, commissioned by l’Express. Respondents were asked to answer the question of whether they consider Macron a good president. Over a month, Macron’s popularity decreased by six points. Since December, the French president lost 11 points. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe lost seven points in a month, and he saw his rating also drop to 43 percent. The poll was conducted among 973 respondents on February 21-22.