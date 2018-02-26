155,000 people in S. Sudan could be in famine within months – UN

South Sudan is likely to return to famine within months, and 155,000 people could be in a catastrophic situation between May and July, a survey by a technical working group including South Sudanese and UN officials said Monday. The survey said 5.3 million people, 48 percent of the population, were already in “crisis” or “emergency,” Reuters reported. These are stages three and four on a five-point scale. The reports also said that 155,000 could be at stage five, a famine, later this year.