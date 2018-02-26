Egyptian mediators in Gaza to push for reconciliation between Palestinian factions

A team of Egyptian officials was in the Gaza Strip on Monday, renewing efforts to push for reconciliation between rival Fatah and Gaza factions. Two Egyptian intelligence officials and a diplomat arrived in Gaza on Sunday, along with government ministers from the Fatah-led Palestinian cabinet in the occupied West Bank, AP said. Hamas seized control of Gaza from Fatah forces in 2007. In November, Hamas handed over control of Gaza’s border crossings to the Palestinian Authority, marking the first tangible concession of the Egyptian-brokered reconciliation talks in years. However, negotiations have frozen since then.