Putin discusses Syria with Merkel & Macron in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the latest developments in Syria with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation. The three leaders focused in particular on issues related to humanitarian access to the Damascus suburb of East Ghouta and other regions of the country. The leaders agreed on the importance of the recently implemented UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire in Syria to allow in aid deliveries to civilians. Putin stressed that the ceasefire does not cover operations targeting terrorist groups.