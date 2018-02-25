Attacks on terrorists holding Damascus suburbs will continue – Iran’s military chief

An operation to clear the Damascus suburbs held by terrorists will continue, Iranian military Chief of Staff General Mohammad Bagheri said, as cited by Tasnim news agency. He added that Syrian and Iranian forces will comply with the UN-mandated 30-day truce in the rest of the country. “We will adhere to the ceasefire resolution, Syria will also adhere [to it]. Parts of the suburbs of Damascus, which are held by the terrorists, are not covered by the ceasefire and clean-up (operations) will continue there,” General Bagheri said.