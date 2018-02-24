High-ranking Chinese politician probed for illegal activities & ‘huge profits’

Senior Chinese politician Yang Jing has been placed under investigation and suspended from his positions for having “long-term, inappropriate” relationships with illegal business owners, as well as using his position to conduct illegal activities and seek “huge profits,” Xinhua reported citing the Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog. His relatives are also said to have received bribes. Yang Jing held the offices of Central Committee secretary, state councilor and secretary general of the State Council. Yang Jing admitted the wrongdoings and apologized, the watchdog said.