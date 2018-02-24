Ukraine’s new law on Donbass legalizes use of army against civilians – Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the recently adopted Ukrainian law on the reintegration of the breakaway eastern region of Donbass as a step which virtually scraps the Minsk peace accords. By implementing the law, Kiev “finally confirmed its commitment to a military solution of the conflict in the South-East of Ukraine,” the ministry said. It added that the law creates the basis “for the forcible occupation of the territories of Donetsk and Lugansk regions that are not controlled by Kiev, legalizes the deployment of the Ukrainian army against civilians.” This could lead to the destruction of the “Ukrainian nationhood” and have unpredictable consequences for stability and security in Europe, the ministry said.