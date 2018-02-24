Suicide bomber kills one, injures at least 6 in Kabul diplomatic area

At least one person was killed and six more wounded in a suicide blast in Kabul’s Shashdarak area near the NATO headquarters. The area is also located near the ‘Green Zone,’ which houses many diplomatic missions. The explosion occurred at 8:20am local time on Saturday, according to the interior ministry spokesman, Najib Danish, as cited by local media. The injured, two of whom are in critical condition, were sent to a local hospital. So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.