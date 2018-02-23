Turboprop plane crashes in US, no survivors – police

Lavrov: US refuses to amend UNSC resolution to include guarantee militants honor Syria ceasefire
A light turboprop aircraft crashed in a field north of Rossville, Indiana on its way to Green Bay, Wisconsin, Indiana State Police said in a statement on Thursday. The police did not officially state the number of people on board, but said that no one survived. Local media put the number at three. The preliminary investigation shows that the aircraft was a Cessna 441 Conquest Turboprop, which has a maximum capacity of 10. On Friday, authorities imposed a three-mile no fly zone over the crash site, which will remain in effect until Saturday morning. 

