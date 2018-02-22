Tehran says nuclear deal ‘under threat’ if banks cannot do business in Iran

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator for its 2015 deal with world powers warned Thursday that the agreement was under threat unless foreign businesses and banks were able to trade freely in the country. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told London’s Chatham House that US President Donald Trump’s hostility towards the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was creating a “destructive atmosphere” that meant businesses were afraid of dealing with Iran, AFP reports. Under the deal, sanctions were lifted in return for a commitment not to pursue a nuclear bomb. However, Iran claims it is not reaping the rewards despite complying with the agreement. “I don’t think the deal can survive in this way. Even if the waivers are extended… if companies and banks are not working with Iran, we cannot remain in a deal that there is no benefit for us,” Araghchi said.