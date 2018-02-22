ECB closer to revising stimulus outlook – report

European Central Bank policymakers could indicate as soon as March that they are mulling an earlier end to their stimulus program, AP said Thursday, citing the minutes to the last policy meeting. The minutes to the January 25 meeting published Thursday showed policymakers said the “language pertaining to the monetary policy could be revisited early this year.” The next meeting will be held on March 8. The bank is currently purchasing €30 billion ($37 billion) worth of bonds a month in financial markets to keep a lid on borrowing costs. Those purchases are due to run until the end of September “or beyond, if necessary” dependent on inflation getting back toward the bank’s aim.