76 schoolgirls rescued in Nigeria after Boko Haram attack, others missing

The Nigerian military rescued 76 schoolgirls and recovered the bodies of two others on Wednesday, after the students went missing during a Boko Haram attack on a village, Reuters reports. The rescued girls were returned to the village of Dapchi late on Wednesday evening, according to residents. At least 13 students may still be missing, and it was not clear how the two girls died. Earlier on Wednesday, sources said that 91 people were unaccounted for after a rollcall at their school on Tuesday. Islamist insurgent group Boko Haram attacked Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe on Monday evening. Police and state officials said on Wednesday that there was no evidence the girls had been abducted. However, the Yobe government later said that the military had rescued some of the students from Boko Haram.