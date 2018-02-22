No sunset clause in Iran nuclear deal – deputy FM

Tehran’s commitment to not seek nuclear weapons is permanent, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday. He also said there was no so-called sunset clause in the Iran nuclear deal, Reuters reports. The United States wants “flaws” in what it calls sunset clauses in the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal to be reworked. Although the US administration and President Donald Trump “are talking about a sunset clause and that JCPOA is just for 10 years, that is not true,” Araqchi said. “Iran’s commitment in the JCPOA not to go for the nuclear weapon is permanent,” he added.