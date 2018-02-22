N. Korea to send delegation to PyeongChang closing ceremony

North Korea will send another high-level delegation to South Korea for the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, the South’s Ministry of Unification announced on Thursday. The delegation is expected to travel by road, arriving on the day of the closing ceremony, Sunday February 25. The delegates will stay for three days, the ministry said in a statement. Vice-chairman of North Korea’s Party Central Committee Kim Yong Chol will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in during their stay, Reuters reported citing a presidential official.