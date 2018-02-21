Poland’s Holocaust law won’t lead to criminal charges, says govt official

A controversial law that makes it a criminal act to blame Poles for Holocaust crimes they did not commit will not lead to criminal charges, according to a Polish government official. The recently adopted law has sparked a conflict with Israel, where it is seen as trying to whitewash the actions of some Poles during World War II. Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki said late Tuesday that no criminal charges will be brought, but Poland might demand the retraction of untrue statements, AP reported. The government says the law is intended to defend Poland’s good name and fight slander. In the event of false accusations, Poland will “react, demand clarifications, argue against them, but no means of prosecution will be implemented,” Cichocki told TVN24.