Maldives prosecutor general says extension to state of emergency is unconstitutional – reports

Maldives Prosecutor General Aishath Bisham has said parliament’s approval of a 30-day extension to the state of emergency is unconstitutional, Reuters reported two sources and local media as saying on Wednesday. The previous day, parliament approved the extension sought by President Abdulla Yameen, but it was passed without the constitutionally required quorum of 43 lawmakers. Bisham had informed the police in a letter that the state of emergency is unconstitutional, said two senior officials of the Prosecutor General’s office. “She did not ask the police to release the state of emergency arrestees, but she said that she could not see any legal basis for keeping them under arrest,” according to one official.