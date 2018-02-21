Gunmen attack S. Africa police station, killing 5 officers & soldier

An armed gang stormed into a rural police station in South Africa on Wednesday and stole firearms. The attack left five officers and a soldier dead, AFP reported. The robbers entered the police station in the southern village of Engcobo shortly after midnight, opening fire on the officers and seizing two others. They were later shot and killed, according to police spokesman Vish Naidoo. At least 57 police officers were killed in the line of duty in the 12 months between April 2016 and March 2017, according to the latest crime statistics.