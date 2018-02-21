HomeNewsline

Stockholm police briefly evacuate people in city center over suspicious package

Police in Sweden’s capital briefly evacuated people in the central public square on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious package was found in a bin, media reports said. A bomb squad was called in and Sergels torg (Sergel’s Square) in Stockholm was cordoned off. Even shops that have windows facing the square were evacuated, TT reported, citing a police spokesperson. Later, police wrote on their website that the area had been reopened. They added that a bomb technician would investigate the suspicious item elsewhere.

