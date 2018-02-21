Qatar restores ties with Chad cut 6 months ago amid Arab states rift

Chad and Qatar have restored diplomatic relations, their governments said. The west African nation cut ties with Doha six months ago in the wake of a rift among Arab states. According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the two countries’ foreign ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to resume diplomatic relations. Chad closed Qatar’s embassy and expelled its diplomats last August, accusing its government of trying to destabilize Chad via its northern neighbor, Libya, Reuters said. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar in June for allegedly supporting extremist groups, while Qatar denied all such accusations.