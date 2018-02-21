Russian freestyle skier Sergey Ridzik wins Olympic bronze in ski cross

Russian freestyle racer Sergey Ridzik has taken bronze in the Olympic ski cross event. Despite a serious collision with Canadian athlete Kevin Drury during the final race, Ridzik managed to finish third right behind the eventual winner, Canada’s Brady Leman, and Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland who claimed silver. Like the rest of the Russian competitors in PyeongChang, Ridzil performs for Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned Russia as a team from the 2018 Winter Olympics.