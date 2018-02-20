Catalan parliament postpones reform facilitating Puigdemont’s ‘distant investiture’

The bureau of Catalonia’s parliament has denied the request of Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), led by former President Carles Puigdemont, to modify a law that would facilitate his investiture, Sputnik reports. The board decided to postpone the decision until the report of the lawyers of the chamber, according to local media. The parliamentary group of JxCat had proposed to modify the law on the presidency to facilitate Puigdemont’s leadership although he is not present in the parliament. Puigdemont fled Catalonia shortly after the independence declaration and remains in self-imposed exile in Brussels. The central government in Madrid plans to remain in control of the region until parties can decide on a government.