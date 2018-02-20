9 injured as train, truck collide near Keila, Estonia

A tractor-trailer and an Elron passenger train collided at the Kulna crossing on the outskirts of Keila in Harju County in Estonia on Tuesday. Nine people were hospitalized, including the engineer and truck driver, who are in critical condition, ERR broadcaster reported. The collision caused the passenger train to partially derail, according to a North Prefecture spokesperson. Trains will continue running between the capital Tallinn and Keila, and shuttle buses will be used for other connections. Traffic was blocked on 1.1 km of Kulna-Vasalemma Road, the Estonian Road Administration said.