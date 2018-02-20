India test-fires intermediate range ballistic missile Agni II

India has test-fired its domestically developed intermediate range ballistic missile Agni II from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, IANS reported. The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command from Launch Complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range in Balasore district on Tuesday morning, according to the Defense Ministry. Agni II has already entered service with the Indian Army. The two-stage missile – 20m long, equipped with advanced high accuracy navigation system and guided by a novel scheme of command and control system – has a strike range of more than 2,000km.