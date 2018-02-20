Red notice issued after Mount Sinabung volcano erupts in Indonesia

The Darwin Regional Volcanic Ash Advisory Center in Australia has issued an aviation red notice after Mount Sinabung on the Island of Sumatra erupted and ash clouds from the volcano rose to 5km, Airlive reported. Mt. Sinabung is currently one of three volcanoes currently erupting in Indonesia and was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010, then again in 2014 and 2016. Since June 2015, Sinabung has been at highest alert status. Mt. Agung, which caused more than 400 cancelations to Bali flights in November, is still active. The exclusion zone around Agung was reduced from 6km to 4km the weekend before Valentine’s Day.