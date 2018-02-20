Taliban seize 4 security outposts, kill 24 policemen in Farah – report

Taliban fighters overran four security outposts in Farah, western Afghanistan, killing 24 policemen, officials said on Tuesday. During the night, the militants attacked three security outposts in the Farahrood area of Balablok district and one outpost in the Shamalgah area, Ariana News quoted Farid Bakhtawar, the Chief of Farah’s Provincial Council, as saying. He confirmed that 16 police officers were killed in Balablook district while 8 others lost their lives in the Shamalgah area. Four other police officers were abducted from Shamalgah during the attack and their fate is not yet clear, the official said. Local security officials, however, have only confirmed the death of eight policemen in recent battles against Taliban insurgents.