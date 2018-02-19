Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria, Astana talks over telephone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation on Monday. Special emphasis was placed on ways of enhancing Astana-format cooperation, according to the Kremlin’s press service. It said the presidents confirmed their readiness for tight coordination of efforts by Russia, Turkey and Iran to achieve effective operation of the de-escalation zones and advance the political process in line with the agreements reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. Putin and Erdogan also touched upon the situation in northwestern Syria, including the Turkish military operation near Afrin, TASS reports.