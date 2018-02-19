Statements on destroying Israel or on fighting Iran unacceptable – Lavrov

Russia condemns Tehran’s remarks that Israel should be wiped off the map and also believes that solving any regional problems should not be viewed through the prism of a conflict with Iran, TASS quoted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying on Monday. He made the statement at the opening of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s conference ‘Russia in the Middle East: Playing on All Fields’, adding that tensions between Israel and Iran are escalating and there are historical reasons for that. He cited events happening in Syria, Yemen and the latest developments around the Palestinian issue, including Washington’s announcement of its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, which are “largely motivated by this anti-Iranian stance.”