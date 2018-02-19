Dagestan church shooting may be terrorist attack – investigators

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility that the church shooting in Dagestan was a terrorist attack, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Monday. An armed man opened fire at people leaving an Orthodox church in Dagestan’s Kizlyar on Sunday, killing four and wounding four others. “A terrorist attack is among the possible theories,” Petrenko said. The gunman was identified as a 22-year-old local resident. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Articles 105.2 (murder with aggravating circumstances) and 317 (attempt on the life of a law enforcer) of the Russian Criminal Code, TASS reported.