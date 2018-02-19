Israeli warplanes hit Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket attack

Israeli warplanes hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early on Monday. The strikes followed a rocket attack by Palestinians, the army said. According to Palestinian security sources, several missiles were fired at farmland east of Rafah in the south of the coastal enclave. “Fighter jets targeted underground infrastructure… in response to the projectile that was launched at Israel earlier,” the country’s military said. No casualties were reported in either incident. The strikes followed fierce exchanges over the weekend in which Israeli ground forces killed two Palestinian teenagers in the enclave in cross-border fire, AFP reported. Warplanes also pounded 18 Hamas facilities in two waves of airstrikes. Those raids were in response to an explosion on Saturday, in which four Israeli soldiers inspecting the border fence were injured by an apparent Palestinian booby trap.