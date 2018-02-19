CAS opens doping probe for Russian curling athlete Krushelnitsky

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement it has opened a probe into doping allegations involving Russian curling athlete Alexander Krushelnitsky. The statement confirms the procedure was initiated at the request of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), but mentions no specific date for a hearing. The Russian Curling Federation has said it will convene an emergency commission to deal with the doping case. Konstantin Vybornov, a spokesperson for the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), told Interfax that “today our delegation has received an official notification from the International Olympic Committee about possible doping abuse.”