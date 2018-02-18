Turkey denies ‘groundless’ reports of toxic gas used by its troops in Afrin op

The Turkish embassy in Russia has dismissed reports that its troops used some toxic agent in its Operation Olive Branch conducted in Syria’s Afrin as “groundless accusations.” In its statement, the embassy also referred to information provided by the US-led coalition, which said that “there is no proof indicating the use of chemical weapons by the Turkish Armed Forces” in the area. On February 16, the Syrian state news agency SANA, as well as Reuters and a number of journalists, reported that Turkey used “gas” in an attack in the Afrin region, which allegedly left six people injured.